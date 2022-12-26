Indian archers shine at Asia Cup 2022

Today at 2:32 PM
By returning from Stage III of the Asia Cup with nine medals, including five gold ones on Sunday, the Indian junior archers took first place.
Indian archers won seven out of the eight medals available in the compound division, including a clean sweep in the individual women's division as Pragati, Aditi Swami, and Parneet Kaur claimed the top three positions.
In the compound individual section, Priyansh and Ojas Deotale won gold and silver, respectively. The Indian compound archers won the gold medals by beating Korea in the team competitions for both the men's and women's divisions.
Only in the compound mixed pair competition, when Ojas and Pragati lost to Vietnam in the semifinals, did India come away empty-handed. India won one gold and one silver medal in the recurve division. Akash, Mrinal Chauhan, and Parth Salunkhe's male team defeated Korea to win the gold medal.
After losing to Kai-Han Yang and Szu-Min Su of Chinese Taipei in the recurve mixed team competition, Tisha Punia and Salunkhe settled for a silver medal. India brought back a total of five gold, three silver, and one bronze.
