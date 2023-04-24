Archery World Cup | Indian men's recurve team wins silver, end with four medals overall
(Getty)
Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Tarundeep Rai, the men's recurve team from India, won silver at the first stage of the Archery World Cup on Sunday. The Chinese three, Li Zhongyuan, Qi Xiangshuo, and Wei Shaoxuan defeated the Indian trio 4-5 in the championship match.
China jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, barely winning the opening set before taking advantage of some errant Indian shots in the decisive second set. Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Tarundeep Rai of India, who needed a nine to win gold, rallied to win the third round, but China could only manage an eight in the fourth, forcing a shoot-off.
In the shoot-out, both teams were tied at 28 points, but the Chinese team won because of an opening X from Li. The fourth-seeded Indian men's recurve archery team advanced to the final by defeating the Netherlands, Chinese Taipei, Italian, and Japanese teams. Later on in the day, Dhiraj won the bronze medal in the men's individual recurve competition by defeating Kazakhstan's Ilfat Abdullin 7-3.
India concluded the campaign with four medals, including two gold, one silver, and one bronze, thanks to the two medals it earned on Sunday. Jyothi Surekha Vennam won gold medals earlier in the competition on Saturday in the women's individual compound and mixed team competitions. Jyothi qualified for the World Cup finals, which will take place in Mexico in September, thanks to her victory in the compound individual.
In the qualification round for the women's compound event on Tuesday, Jyothi also tied the world record. She obtained a score of 713 out of 720, matching the record set by Colombia's Sara Lopez in 2015.