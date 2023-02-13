Priyansh and Jyothi win Senior Compound Archery Championships
(Twitter)
The men's and women's championships in the National Ranking Tournament Final were won by Asia Cup gold medalist Priyansh and multiple World Cup champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam on Saturday at the Yamuna Sports Complex in this city.
While world number four Jyothi defeated Raginee Markoo in the shoot-off after their scores were equal at 147 all, Priyansh defeated Prathmesh Fgue 146-143. Rising female archer Parneet Kaur won gold in all three of the competitions she entered.
The three-time Asia Cup medalist, age 17, began her career with a silver in the sub-junior division before falling to Madala Surya Hansini, 143–145. Aditi Swami, who placed third in the sub-junior division, defeated Parneet 144-139 to win the junior women's gold. Parneet won the third-place play-off by a score of 144-136 to round off the day with her third medal.
On Sunday, the recurve part of the competition will begin. The senior, junior, and sub-junior categories feature the top archers from the four legs of the season's National Ranking.
From January through October of last year, Hyderabad, Seraikela (Jharkhand), Amaravati (Maharashtra), and Narmadapuram hosted the four legs of the domestic circuit (Madhya Pradesh).
Results (All Compound):
Sub-Junior Men: 1 Pendalya Trinath Choudhary, 2 Abhi Khatri, 3 Yash Kadian.
Sub-Junior Women: 1 Madala Surya Hansini, 2 Parneet Kaur, 3 Aditi Swami.
Junior Men: 1 Prathmesh Fuge, 2 Priyansh, 3 Kushal Dalal.
Junior Women: 1 Aditi Swami, 2 Parneet Kaur, 3 Sakshi Choudhary.
Senior Men: 1 Priyansh, 2 Prathmesh Fuge, 3 Kushal Dalal.
Senior Women: 1 Jyoti Surekha Vennam, 2 Raginee Markoo, 3 Parneet Kaur.