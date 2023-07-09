Badminton Asia Junior Championships | Indian team loses to Malaysia 5-0, to face Indonesia in quarters
(BAI)
After recording a commanding 5-0 win over Hong Kong, the Indian team lost to Malaysia by a similar scoreline, on the second day of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia on Saturday.
India singles player Lakshay Sharma lost to Eogene Ewe 14-21, 15-21 while Rakshitha suffered a 13-21, 21-5, 15-21 defeat to Ong Xin Yee. On the other hand, Nicholas and Tushar were handed a 12-21, 19-21 defeat by Goonting and Tai in the boys' doubles.
In the women's doubles Rakshitha and Shriyanshi lost 21-14,14-21, 12-21 against Ong and Ting. As far as the mixed doubles is concerned, Samarveer and Radhika were beaten 21-18, 15-21, 10-21 by Low and Chong. The draws for the quarter-finals will take place on Sunday.
