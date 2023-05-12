Atanu Das and Mehuli Ghosh Re-Inducted into TOPS Scheme
(Getty)
Atanu Das, a World Championship silver medalist in archery, and Mehuli Ghosh, a shooter, were re-inducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) on Thursday by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), with important events in the Paris 2024 qualification series coming up.
Based on his recent results on the home circuit and in the Archery World Cup in Antalya this year, Atanu Das was added to the list.
The ministry said in a release on Thursday that Das, who had earned 673 points to take the fourth slot in the men's recurve solo rankings, was making his return to international outdoor competition after over one and a half years.
Rifle shooter Mehuli Ghosh, who took first place in the 10m air rifle competition at the National Shooting Trials this year, and 15-year-old Tilottama Sen, who took third place in the 10m air rifle competition at the Cairo World Cup this year, all while making her senior circuit debut, are two other prominent names in TOPS. In addition, Tilottama holds team gold and bronze medals at the 2022 Junior World Championships.
The statement said that a total of 27 new athletes were added to the TOPS Core and Development lists, bringing the overall number of TOPS Athletes to 270 (101 in Core, 269 in Development).