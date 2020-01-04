Cricket

    Twitter reacts to Stuart Broad's schoolboy error of defending the ball

    Twitter reacts to Stuart Broad's schoolboy error of defending the ball

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:23 AM

    When South Africa were reeling with the English tail, Stuart Broad decided to step up and give away his wicket without putting up any fight when he smashed his bat to his pad in an attempt to hit the ball. All he could manage was getting a hit on to the pad, as the ball crashed the middle stump.

    If the miseries were not enough for the English batsmen, Stuart Broad decided to pile more on with his willow. Coming in bat when the team was down and out, the left-handed Broad had to put up a fight and support the youngster Ollie Pope who was batting on 32. But a classic Broad decided to be a walking wicket to the opposition with his innovative stance for countering the short ball, except the ball was never short.

    Rabada charged in to ruff up the English batsman and double buffed his way with a pin-point yorker to which Broad was late to react and worse, could not even get a bat on to the ball. He was that late that his bat could only hit his pads and in result got his stumps off cart-wheeling.

    Hahaha!

    Agreed.

    Can't see him struggle like this!🙄

    LAMOA😂😂😂

    Broad is trending everywhere!

    NO COMMENTS for this!😂

    Hmmm.. quite acceptable!

    Share it here please!🤣

    Hold my beer bro!🙈

    Ridiculous!🤣

