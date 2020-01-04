Twitter reacts to Stuart Broad’s schoolboy error of defending the ball

When South Africa were reeling with the English tail, Stuart Broad decided to step up and give away his wicket without putting up any fight when he smashed his bat to his pad in an attempt to hit the ball. All he could manage was getting a hit on to the pad, as the ball crashed the middle stump.

If the miseries were not enough for the English batsmen, Stuart Broad decided to pile more on with his willow. Coming in bat when the team was down and out, the left-handed Broad had to put up a fight and support the youngster Ollie Pope who was batting on 32. But a classic Broad decided to be a walking wicket to the opposition with his innovative stance for countering the short ball, except the ball was never short.

Rabada charged in to ruff up the English batsman and double buffed his way with a pin-point yorker to which Broad was late to react and worse, could not even get a bat on to the ball. He was that late that his bat could only hit his pads and in result got his stumps off cart-wheeling.

Hahaha!

Comedy batting again from Stuart Broad 🙄 #hopeless pic.twitter.com/loJvbX7K4y — Mr Geoff Peters (@mrgeoffpeters) January 3, 2020

Agreed.

Broad's batting in Test cricket is a tale of two halves- Pre Varun Aaron bouncer (2014-)- Post Aaron's bouncer. — Yash Mittal 🇮🇳 (@im_yash2307) January 3, 2020

Can't see him struggle like this!🙄

The fact he has a test century makes this clip even worse — Ricky McLarnon (@RickyMcLarnon) January 3, 2020

LAMOA😂😂😂

If it was a Pakistani player..... Match fixing — Khawaja Ahmed Hussain (@Dextrocardian) January 3, 2020

Broad is trending everywhere!

Stuart Broad’s dismissal is one of the best things I’ve ever seen on the cricket field. Knob. — Pat JL (@pattyboy9) January 4, 2020

NO COMMENTS for this!😂

Just seen the Stuart Broad wicket 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KiXDPvhwpu — Matt (@tradermatt106) January 3, 2020

Hmmm.. quite acceptable!

Stuart Broad was used to be a very good tail ender bastman

but after that nasty bouncer by Aaron in 2014 changed everything. 😢 https://t.co/aOMDJQKXi1 — Sajid (@Saji_Sajid01) January 3, 2020

Share it here please!🤣

I’m gonna need a gif of Stuart Broad getting his bat stuck in his pad 🤣 — billie louise (@billielouise6) January 3, 2020

Hold my beer bro!🙈

Am I the only one that had a little chuckle at Stuart Broad’s dismissal🤷🏼‍♂️🙈🤣

Touch wood it doesn’t happen to me... — SJ Erwee (@sjerwee) January 3, 2020

Ridiculous!🤣

I can count the amount of runs Stuart Broad has made in the last 5 years on one hand 🙄 — Alex Edwards (@amedwards9) January 3, 2020