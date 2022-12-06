Arshad Nadeem raring to compete against friend Neeraj Chopra after recovering from injury

Today at 3:26 PM
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem recently had a successful operation on his elbow after he injured his elbow while competing during the CWG 2022, where he won a gold medal. Arshad Nadeem is excited to resume his long-distance throwing now that he has fully recovered from this procedure.
The friendly competition between Nadeem and India's best player Neeraj Chopra is usually entertaining. And for this reason, Nadeem will hold off on facing Neeraj until he is totally ready for the next tournaments.
Arshad Nadeem hasn't won a significant international competition without Chopra being on the starting lineup, which is really exceptional. The Indian did not compete at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where he won gold. Arshad Nadeem did, however, add that it would have been more enjoyable to win the tournament if Neeraj had also entered after taking home the gold.
In a video message to Geo News from London, doctor Ali Sher Bajwa stated, "Arshad had two injuries. But, now he is fine and is in recovery. I am happy that our intention behind the surgery was successful. We used state-of-the-art facilities for this surgery."
He added, "Arshad's injury was a bit serious, but even after that he was performing the way only a warrior or a champion can do." Pakistani Arshad Nadeem hopes to achieve his aim of surpassing Neeraj by giving his all during the javelin competitions that would take place in the years 2023 and 2024.
