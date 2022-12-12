Neeraj Chopra begins training in UK for 2023 season, to spend two months there

Neeraj Chopra has arrived in the UK and will spend 63 days camping out at Loughborough University. The university is renowned for its cutting-edge training facilities and sports gym. Dr. Klaus Bartonietz, Chopra's coach and an authority on biomechanics, and physiotherapist Ishaan Marwaha are also present.

Neeraj Chopra interacted with Loughborough University students earlier this week. The World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August, the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September, as well as contests in the Diamond League series are anticipated to form part of Neeraj Chopra's 2023 season.

In 2022, the 24-year-old Indian javelin ace participated in six tournaments and twice set new records. Neeraj Chopra made history in July by being the first Indian to take home a silver medal at the global athletics championships.

Due to a groyne injury, Chopra was forced to withdraw from the 2022 Commonwealth Games, but he celebrated his comeback by being the first Indian to win a Diamond League meet in Lausanne. He later went on to become the first Indian to win a Diamond League trophy.