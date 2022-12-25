Indian athletics calendar to start from National Cross Country Championships; full 2023 calendar

Today at 10:23 AM
Indian athletics stars will have a busy 2023 with a host of national and international competitions throughout the year. As many as 23 national competitions will be played, apart from big-ticket international competitions like the Asian Games and the World Championships, later in the year.
The season starts at the National Cross-Country Championships in Assam on January 7. Meanwhile, it will only be in March that the track and field athletes will be in action at the Open Throws and Jumps Competition. In March and April, the four legs of the Indian Grand Prix will be held, with the first two scheduled to take place at Thiruvananthapuram. The fifth leg of the competition will be staged in September after the World Athletics Championships.
Indian athletics calendar 2023
Jan 7 to 8 National Cross Country Championships
Jan 12 to 14 National Inter-District Junior Athletics Meet
Feb 14 to 15 Indian Open Race Walking Competition
Mar 1 Indian Open Throws Competition
Mar 2 Indian Open Jumps Competition
Mar 5 to 6 Indian Open 400m Competition
Mar 10 to 12 National Youth Athletics Championships
Mar 20 Indian Grand Prix 1
Mar 27 Indian Grand Prix 2
Apr 2 Indian Grand Prix 3
Apr 10 Indian Grand Prix 4
May 15 to 17 Junior Federation Cup Championships
Jun 1 to 30 State Championships All states
Jun 12 to 15 Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships
Jul 26 to 30 National Inter-State Athletics Championships
Aug 7 National Javelin Day
Aug 16 to 30 Sports Board Championships
Sep 10 Indian Grand Prix
Oct 11 to 14 National Open Athletics Championships
Oct 15 to 17 North Zone Athletics Championships
Oct 15 to 17 South Zone Athletics Championships
Oct 17 to 19 East Zone Athletics Championships
Oct 17 to 19 West Zone Athletics Championships
Oct 29 to 31 Indian Open U23 Athletics Championships
Nov 4 to 7 National Junior Athletics Championships
