Asian Games 2022 | Athletics Federation of India announces qualification standards

The qualification standards for the Asian Games 2022, which will take place in Hangzhou, China from September 23–October 8, 2023, have been modified, as per the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Due to COVID-19, the Games, which were scheduled to take place in 2022, were moved to 2023

Men's qualifying time for the 100 metres has been lowered to 10.19 from the previous 10.13. The revised qualifying time for the men's 200-meter race is 20.61 seconds, up 0.1 seconds from 2022.

Although the entrance requirements have been lowered for the majority of running competitions, Indian runners in the men's 100- and 200-meter races still need to break their country's previous records in order to qualify for the continental competition.

The new 100-meter qualifying time for women is 11.42s, an increase of 0.6s from the previous year. At the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, Dutee Chand ran the 100 metres in 11.32 seconds to earn silver. The Indian sprinter is the owner of the 11.17-second women's 100-meter national record that she set in 2021. In Jakarta 2018 she also finished second in the 200m in 23.20s.

Dutee Chand ran the 200 metres in a best time of 23.60s in 2022. If she wants to qualify for the Asian Games 2022, she must speed up to a time of 23.43 seconds in the following season. The previous Asian Games qualifying time was a difficult 23.17s.

Additionally, the qualification standards for Indian jumpers have been lowered. The men's long jumpers from India will need to clear 7.95 metres instead of the previous 7.98 metres, while the men's high jumpers will need to clear 2.24 metres instead of 2.25 metres.

At the Commonwealth Games, Tejaswin Shankar won bronze with a high jump of 2.22 metres. The Indian competitors competed well at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, especially in the jump events.

Eldhose Paul earned the first triple jump gold medal for India at the CWG, and Abdulla Aboobacker took second place with a silver. Tejaswin Shankar earned India's first gold at the CWG while Murali Sreeshankar took home silver in the men's long jump.

Neeraj Chopra, an Indian javelin throw champion who missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games owing to injury, will attempt to retain his Asian Games crown in China. India earned an incredible 20 medals in athletics at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, the final competition for the continental championships, with eight golds, nine silvers, and three bronzes.

The Asian Games selection process

Unlike the Olympics, where qualifying marks are uniform for all nations, the Asian Games qualification requirements might vary depending on the country.

To be eligible for selection to the final squad, athletes must meet the requirements specified by their respective federations within a predetermined qualifying period.

Selectors may choose an athlete who has a chance to earn a medal if any athlete fails to qualify.

Based on prior results and other considerations, each federation is given a predetermined amount of quotas. The final team that will represent their respective federations and fill the maximum quota allotted to them can be chosen.

Event Men Women

100m 10.19s 11.42s

200m 20.61s 23.43s

400m 46.17s 52.96s

800m 1:49.05 2:04.57

1500m 3:47.84 4:15.49

5000m 14:00.00 15.49.00

10000m 29.30.00 32.30.24

Long Jump 7.95m 6.45m

Triple Jump 16.60m 13.58m

High Jump 2.24m 1.80m

Shot Put 19.00m 16.30m (17.96m)

Javelin 78.23m 56.46m

Discus 58.00m 57.00m

Hammer 71.10m 62.03m

20km walk 1:23.30h 1:35.00h

35km walk 2:35.00h 2:58:30h

Decathlon 7500pts -

Heptathlon - 5654pts

Marathon 2:15.00h 2:37.00h

Pole vault 5.40m 4.10m