Neeraj Chopra lists food items he avoids, says no to 'chai'

He said that he shuns sweets like the plague. "When we were in Turkey, sweets like baklava were so good but I couldn't have them. If I really craved it I would have like just one piece in a week or two. Sweets were kept on the counter every day. Don't know if they were kept there to test the athletes. They kept so many varieties of sweets that it is a huge challenge for athletes to stay away. I and the coach don't even look at it while we walk past. Cause if we do we might pick up a few," he said.