AIFF announce schedule for 2023, season to begin with 57th National Cross Country Championships

The 2023 season's schedule was released by the Athletics Federation of India on Wednesday. The National Cross Country Championships, which will take place on January 7 in Assam, are anticipated to mark the beginning of the Indian sports season, which is expected to last until November 4th, 2023.
This is going to be an important year for Indian athletics, as it happens to be the one where Asian Games are also going to take place. Qualification for 2022 Asiad will be through some of these tournaments, and a host of athletes will be expected to make the cut.
Schedule
7th January 2023 - 57th National Cross Country Championships, Kaziranga National Park, Assam
12th January 2023 - 18th National Inter District Junior Athletics Meet, Patna, Bihar
14th February 2023 - 10th Indian Open Race Walking Championship, Ranchi, Jharkhand
1st March 2023 - 2nd Indian Open Throws Competition, Bellary, Karnataka
2nd March 2023 - 2nd Indian Open Jumps Competition, Bellary, Karnataka
5th March 2023 - 4th Indian Open 400m Competition, Trivandrum, Kerala
10th March 2023 - 18th National Youth Athletics Championships, Udupi, Karnataka
20th March 2023 - Indian Grand Prix 1, Trivandrum, Kerala 27th March 2023 - Indian Grand Prix 2, Trivandrum, Kerala
2nd April 2023 - Indian Grand Prix 3, Bangalore, Karnataka
10th April 2023 - Indian Grand Prix 4, Bangalore, Karnataka
15th May 2023 - 21st Junior Federation Cup, Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu
12th June 2023 - 26th National Federation Cup, Bhubaneswar, Odisha
26th July 2023 - 62nd National Inter-State Athletics Championships, Ranchi, Jharkhand
7th August 2023 - 2nd National Javelin Day
10th September 2023 - Indian Grand Prix 5, Patiala, Punjab
11th October 2023 - 62nd National Open Athletics, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
15th October 2023 - North Zone Athletics Championships, Jammu and Kashmir
15th October 2023 - South Zone Athletics Championships, Warangal, Telangana
17th October 2023 - East Zone Athletics Championships, West Bengal/Nagaland
17th October 2023 - West Zone Athletics Championships, Kota, Rajasthan
29th October 2023 - 3rd Indian Open U23 Athletics Championships, Chandigarh
4th November 2023 - 38th National Junior Athletics, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
