Asian Youth Athletics Championship | Amit Chaudhry wins gold in 1500m, Akash Yadav in shot put

India had a successful opening day of competition at the Asian Youth Athletics Championships in 2022, winning five medals, including two golds. Young women's long jumper Mubssina Mohammed won silver, while shot putter Akash Yadav and 1500m runner Amit Chaudhry both won gold, on day one.
Kuldeep Kumar won the same colour in the men's pole vault, Siddharth Choudhary won the bronze for a double podium in the shot put. Akash Yadav, a 17-year-old, got things going with a throw of 18.55 metres on his first try before fouling on his second. In his following two tries, he threw 18.10 metres and 17.54 metres before breaking the 19-meter mark with a huge throw of 19.34 metres to win the gold medal.
Siddharth got off to a stronger start but had to settle for third place with a final best performance of 19m. By just 1cm, Djibrine Ahmat of Qatar took home the silver with a distance of 19.01m.
Following the shot put double podium, Amit Chaudhry won the men's 1500m in 4:04.59 seconds. He finished ahead of Sulaiman Assi, who came in second with a time of 4:06.36, by more than a second. Aibol Omar of Kazakhstan took third place in 4:07.99.
Mubssina Mohammed, the first athlete from Lakshadweep to take home a medal at a national athletics competition, finished second to Sharifa Davronova of Uzbekistan in the women's long jump with a best leap of 5.91 metres. Divyasri, another Indian, came in sixth place with a best leap of 5.64 metres.
Kuldeep Kumar, an Indian pole vaulter, finished the competition with a bronze medal and a personal best of 4.80m. To claim the third spot on the podium, he was unable to clear 4.85m. Abiram P, the lone Indian competing in the men's 400m, came in last in his heat with a time of 52.34s.
