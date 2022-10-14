WATCH | Fresh controversy before athletics competition as official says, 'If Neeraj Chopra comes, he won't be allowed to practice'

Today at 6:19 PM
Young Indian javelin thrower DP Manu was denied a practice session at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium before the impending 2022 National Open Athletics has caused an unwelcome controversy. The official at the stadium made it clear that even Neeraj Chopra won't be allowed to practice at the venue.
Kashinath Naik, DP Manu's coach, and a former Commonwealth Games medalist, told The Bridge, "This has not happened to us on any ground in India. For this to happen at the Kanteerava Stadium, where I have myself trained in my playing days, is unfortunate. Manu is an international player, he would just have needed 2-3 throws to get into a rhythm for the competition."
"What irked me was how he took Neeraj Chopra's name and kept stressing on it in three languages - in English, Hindi and Kannada," the coach added. The coach can be heard saying in a social media video of the event, "We are here to practice for the Open Nationals as we do for every meet. But, we are being denied for the first time."
Yesterday Manu, my ward, and I were asked to stop practice at Kanteerava, Bengaluru. Satyanarayan said he wouldn't even allow @Neeraj_chopra1. As a CWG medallist from K'taka and former coach of Neeraj I feel deeply hurt@BSBommai @narayanagowdakc @andrewamsan @Anurag_Office pic.twitter.com/9nsaoftULp— kashinat Naik CWG 2010🇮🇳🇮🇳🏅🏅 (@CwgNaik) October 14, 2022
It was reported that Satyanarayan, the competition director for the Open Nationals, said, "Athletes are not allowed to practice at the venue till 15th October as the Open Nationals starts from 16th."
"Even if Neeraj Chopra comes, he would not be allowed to practice," Satyanarayan can be heard saying.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.