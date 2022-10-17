Tajinderpal Singh Toor bags gold at National Open Athletics Championships 2022

Today at 4:31 PM
At the National Open Athletics Championships 2022 in Bengaluru on Sunday, Olympian Tajinderpal Singh Toor took home the gold medal in the men's shot put event. Toor, whose PB of 21.49 metres is national record, achieved 20.68 metres on his first attempt, which was sufficient for him to get a gold.
With 20.10m and 18.48m, respectively, Karanveer Singh and Inderjeet Singh finished with the silver and bronze medals. While all was going on, Indian sprinter Hima Das had a sad day at the office as the Assam runner finished last in an eight-woman field after appearing to sustain a sprain halfway through the race.
Dutee Chand and Jyothi Yarraji missed the Bengaluru meet, thus Srabani Nanda of Odisha, a former 200-meter winner at the South Asian Games, won it in 11.55 seconds. Himashree Roy of Railways and Archana Suseendran of Tamil Nadu finished second and third, respectively, in a close race.
V K Elakkiyadasan won the men's 100-meter race with a time of 10.37 seconds, which is remarkable but nine hundredths slower than his personal best. The holder of the men's 100-meter national record, Amlan Borgohain, skipped the competition.
Prashant Singh Kanhiya, a male pole vaulter, made an amazing comeback to the track after being absent since the inter-university in January. He outperformed favourite Siva Subramaniam to win the gold, clearing 5.15m, a new meet record.
Prashant Singh Kanhiya also tried to clear 5.32m today in Bengaluru, which would have allowed him to set a new national record, but he was unsuccessful.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.