Jyothi Yarraji breaks national record again in women's 100-meter hurdles at National Open Athletics Championships 2022

Jyothi Yarraji won the gold medal at the National Open Athletics Championships 2022 in Bengaluru on Monday by breaking her own women's 100-meter hurdles national record with a 12.82-meter run. Yarraji has broken India's 100-meter hurdles national record four times this year already.
The Andhra Pradesh-born runner first claimed the record in May 2020, posting a time of 13.23s at the Cyprus International athletics event in Limassol, after being repeatedly refused the NR because of wind assistance and other considerations.
She shattered Anuradha Biswal's earlier mark of 13.38 seconds, set back in 2002 at the Cyprus competition. Since then, Jyothi Yarraji has clocked 13.11 seconds at the Loughborough International in the UK and, within a few weeks, lowered it to 13.04 seconds at the Harry Schulting Games in the Netherlands.
Jyothi Yarraji recently set a personal best time of 12.79 seconds to win gold at the National Games in Gujarat. With that performance, she became the first Indian woman to run in her discipline in under 13 seconds. However, because the wind assistance exceeded the permitted threshold, it was not considered a national record.
Jyothi Yarraji achieved a respectable time of 13.18 seconds in the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, which she improved to 12.82 seconds in the final. Bengaluru's wind speeds were +0.9m/s, much below the +2.0m/s threshold required to qualify the timing as a national record.
Agasara Nandini of Telangana won the bronze medal with a time of 13.51s, while Sapna Kumari of Jharkhand took home the silver with a time of 13.26s. After Rosy Meena Paulraj rewrote her own mark in the women's pole vault, this was the second national record set at the National Open Athletics Championships 2022 this year.
Later same day, Jyothi Yarraji assisted the Railways team in winning the gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay alongside colleagues Daneshwari AT, Himashree Roy, and C Lekha Anandhan.
Results
Men’s 5000m: 1. Sunil Dawar (Madhya Pradesh - 14:10.45), 2. Gulveer Singh (Services - 14:11.24), 3. Kiran Matre (Services - 14:14.35)
Women’s 5000m: 1. Parul Chaudhary (Railways - 16:24.90), 2. Seema (Himachal Pradesh - 16:25.17), 3. Komal Chandrakant Jag (Railways - 16:28.89)
Men’s high jump: 1. Sarvesh Anil Kushare (Services - 2.18m), 2. Jesse Sandesh (Railways - 2.10m), 3. Chethan Balasubraman (Services - 2.05m)
Men’s 110m hurdles: 1. Maymon Poulose (Services - 13.97s), 2. Tejas Ashok Shirse (Maharashtra - 13.98s), 3. Sachin Binu (Services - 14.19s)
Women’s 100m hurdles: 1. Jyothi Yarraji (Railways - 12.82s NR), 2. Sapna Kumari (Jharkhand - 13.26s), 3. Agasara Nandini (Telangana - 13.51s)
Women’s javelin throw: 1. Shilpa Rani (Haryana - 55.18m), 2. Rashmi K (Railways - 51.52m), 3. Karishma S Sanil (Karnataka - 51.39m)
Women’s shot put: 1. Manpreet Kaur (Punjab - 16.84m), 2. Abha Khatua (Maharashtra - 15.72m), 3. Paramjot Kaur (Railways - 15.25m)
Women’s 4x100m relay: 1. Railways (44.98), 2. Karnataka (46.09), 3. Tamil Nadu (46.38)
Men’s 4x100m relay: 1. Railways (39.75), 2. Services (40.21), 3. Maharashtra (40.50)
Mixed 4x400m relay: 1. Karnataka (3:21.53), 2. Railways (3:21.66), 3. Tamil Nadu (3:21.74)
