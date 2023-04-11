Murali Sreeshankar and Jyothi Yarraji start domestic season with gold medals at Indian Grand Prix 3
(Getty)
India's star longjumper Murali Sreeshankar leaped his way to a gold medal at the AFI Indian Grand Prix 3 Athletics competition on Monday, in his first competition since National Games 2022. The Tokyo Olympian clinched the gold medal with a best effort of 7.94m, in his three attempts.
On the other hand, Assam sprinter Amlan Borgohain, and 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji started the domestic season with gold medals. Borgohain claimed the 100m-200m double. He won the 100m race with a timing of 10.50, with Amiya Kumar Mallick coming in second position. In the 200m, he took the title with a timing of 21.20 seconds.
But the biggest highlight of the day came when reigning national record holder Yarraji cruised to a 13.44-second win in the 100m hurdles for women. In the 400m section, Aishwarya Mishra of Maharashtra became the third Indian to clock a sub-54 second time. She won the event on Monday with a timing of 53.63 seconds.
Muhammed Ajmal won the men’s quarter-mile in 46.63 seconds, his best effort of the year and the third time he has gone below 47 seconds in 2023.
Hima Das, who had to endure a disqualification for a false start in the Indian Grand Prix 2 in Thiruvananthapuram, bounced back to win the women’s 200m while GK Vijayakumari of Karnataka returned to a national-level 800m after five years and beat Madhya Pradesh’s KM Deeksha with a surge over the last 100m.