Avinash Sable's training trip to Switzerland authorised by the Sports Ministry
(Getty)
Avinash Sable, a steeplechase runner who won silver at the Commonwealth Games, has been given the go-ahead by the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) of the Sports Ministry to travel to St. Moritz, Switzerland, for a training camp ahead of this year's World Athletics Championships.
Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding from the ministry will be used to pay the cost of Sable's training camp in Switzerland for the 3000m steeplechase. Along with other expenditures, it will pay for Sable and his coach's flights, visa fees, local transportation fees, boarding and accommodation, and out-of-pocket allowance (OPA).
From August 7 through August 16, Sable and his coach Scott Simons are expected to train at St. Moritz before travelling to Budapest, Hungary, for the World Championships. Along with Sable's request, the MOC also authorised requests from eight paddlers to participate in various WTT competitions.
TOPS paddlers
Manika Batra (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand), Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand), Payas Jain (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand), Manush Shah (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand), Sreeja Akula (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand), Archana Kamath (WTT Star Contender Bangkok, Thailand), and Yashaswini Ghorpade.
Along with other expenditures, the TOPS will pay the paddlers' flights, visa fees, local transportation charges, board, and housing.