World Athletics Championships 2023 | Four javelin specialists qualify from India, three in triple jump

Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion, and Kishore Jena both met the requirements for the wild card spots in the August 19–27 finale. Along with them, Rohit Yadav and DP Manu made the cut as well. Unfortunately, Rohit will not compete at the event because of recent surgery on his throwing elbow.

Each event allows for a maximum of three athletes from a single nation, but if one qualifies through wild card, the total can rise to four. In the instance of India, Chopra qualified as a wild card, allowing the nation to field another three javelin throwers should they do so as well.

However, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) is in charge of selecting the Indian squad and may opt not to send a certain individual to compete in an event. In addition to breaking the entrance criterion, there are other ways to qualify, including the global ranking quota and the precise numbers WA has set aside for each head.

Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, and Paramjeet Bisht are three more Indians who qualified for the men's 20km race walk event by the entrance criteria. Priyanka Goswami qualified for the women's 20km race walk by exceeding the entrance criterion, while Bhawna Jat was selected based on the global ranking quota.

Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, and Eldhose Paul are the three Indians who have qualified for the men's triple jump. Aboobacker and Paul met the requirements based on the global ranking quota, whereas Chithravel broke the admission threshold.

Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar and renowned 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable, two recent Diamond League participants from India, have already qualified through the entrance criteria. Jeswin Aldrin qualified for the men's long jump by exceeding the entrance criteria. Tajinderpal Toor, the shot putter who holds the Asian record, also met the entrance requirement.

Asian champions Jyothi Yarraji and Parul Chaudhary have qualified for the women's 100-meter hurdle and 3000-meter steeplechase events, respectively. The global ranking quota also included long jumper Shali Singh and javelin thrower Annu Rani.