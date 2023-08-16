World Athletics Championships 2023 | India squad, schedule and timings
A strong 28-member team is set to participate in the World Athletics Championships, in Budapest, from August 19 to 27. What is interesting is that Neeraj Chopra is the only medal holder from the young squad, and had won a silver medal last year in Eugene.
But things are looking a little brighter this time around, as some of the other Indian athletes are among the world leaders this year, which includes the likes of Avinash Sable, Praveen Chithravel, Jeswin Aldrin, and Murali Sreeshankar. So there is every possibility that India might squeeze in another medal or two at the World Championships.
Meanwhile, SportsCafe brings to you the full squad, schedule, and timings of the Indian athletes.
India Squad
3000m Steeplechase
Men: Avinash Sable
Women: Parul Chaudhary
Long Jump
Men: M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin
Women: Shaili Singh
Javelin Throw
Men: Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena
Women: Annu Rani
20km race walk
Men: Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh
Women: Bhawna Jat
100m Hurdles
Women: Jyothi Yarraji
35km race walk
Men: Ram Baboo
800m
Men: Krishan Kumar
High Jump
Men: Sarvesh Anil Kushare
Triple Jump
Men: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul
1500m
Men: Ajay Kumar Saroj
400m Hurdles
Men: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
4x400m Relay
Men: Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian
Schedule
August 19
Men’s 20m Race Walk Final - 12:40 PM IST - Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - 3:05 PM IST - Avinash Sable
Women’s Long Jump Qualification - 3:55 PM IST - Shaili Singh
Men’s 1500m Heats - 10:32 PM IST - Ajay Kumar Saroj
Men’s Triple Jump Qualification - 11:05 PM IST - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhouse Paul
August 20
Women’s 20km Race Walk Final - 10:45 PM IST - Bhawna Jat
Men’s High Jump Qualification - 2:05 PM IST - Sarvesh Anil Kushare
Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats - 2:55 PM IST - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
Women’s Long Jump Final - 8:25 PM IST - Shaili Singh
Men’s 1500m Semifinals - 9:05 PM IST - Ajay Kumar Saroj
August 21
Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal - 11:05 PM IST - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
Men’s Triple Jump Final - 11:10 PM IST - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhouse Paul
August 22
Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats - 10:10 PM IST - Jyothi Yarraji
Men’s 800m Heats - 10:50 PM IST - Krishan Kumar
Men’s High Jump Final - 11:25 PM IST - Sarvesh Anil Kushare
Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - 1:12 AM IST (August 23) - Avinash Sable
August 23
Men’s Long Jump Qualification - 2:45 PM IST - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - 11:15 PM IST - Parul Chaudhary
Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal - 12:10 AM IST (August 24) - Jyothi Yarraji
Men’s 1500m Final - 12:45 AM IST (August 24) - Ajay Kumar Saroj
Men’s 400m Hurdles Final - 1:20 AM IST (August 24) - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan
August 24
Men’s 35km Race Walk Final - 10:30 AM IST - Ram Baboo
Men’s Long Jump Final - 11 PM IST - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin
Men’s 800m Semifinals - 12:20 AM IST (August 25) - Krishan Kumar
Women’s 100m Hurdles - 12:55 AM IST (August 25) - Jyothi Yarraji
August 26
Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats - 11 PM IST - Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian
Men’s 800m Final - 12 AM IST (August 27) - Krishan Kumar
August 27
Men’s Javelin Throw Final - 11:50 PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena
Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - 12:40 AM IST (August 28) - Parul Chaudhary
Men’s 4x400m Relay Final - 1:07 AM IST (August 28) - Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian