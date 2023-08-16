More Options

World Athletics Championships 2023 | India squad, schedule and timings

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A strong 28-member team is set to participate in the World Athletics Championships, in Budapest, from August 19 to 27. What is interesting is that Neeraj Chopra is the only medal holder from the young squad, and had won a silver medal last year in Eugene.

But things are looking a little brighter this time around, as some of the other Indian athletes are among the world leaders this year, which includes the likes of Avinash Sable, Praveen Chithravel, Jeswin Aldrin, and Murali Sreeshankar. So there is every possibility that India might squeeze in another medal or two at the World Championships. 

Meanwhile, SportsCafe brings to you the full squad, schedule, and timings of the Indian athletes.

India Squad

3000m Steeplechase

Men: Avinash Sable

Women: Parul Chaudhary

Long Jump

Men: M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin

Women: Shaili Singh

Javelin Throw

Men: Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena

Women: Annu Rani

20km race walk

Men: Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh

Women: Bhawna Jat

100m Hurdles

Women: Jyothi Yarraji

35km race walk

Men: Ram Baboo 

800m

Men: Krishan Kumar

High Jump

Men: Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Triple Jump

Men: Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul

1500m

Men: Ajay Kumar Saroj

400m Hurdles

Men: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

4x400m Relay

Men: Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian

Schedule

August 19

Men’s 20m Race Walk Final - 12:40 PM IST - Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - 3:05 PM IST - Avinash Sable

Women’s Long Jump Qualification - 3:55 PM IST - Shaili Singh

Men’s 1500m Heats - 10:32 PM IST - Ajay Kumar Saroj

Men’s Triple Jump Qualification - 11:05 PM IST - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhouse Paul

August 20

Women’s 20km Race Walk Final - 10:45 PM IST - Bhawna Jat

Men’s High Jump Qualification - 2:05 PM IST - Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats - 2:55 PM IST - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

Women’s Long Jump Final - 8:25 PM IST - Shaili Singh

Men’s 1500m Semifinals - 9:05 PM IST - Ajay Kumar Saroj

August 21

Men’s 400m Hurdles Semifinal - 11:05 PM IST - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan 

Men’s Triple Jump Final - 11:10 PM IST - Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhouse Paul 

August 22

Women’s 100m Hurdles Heats - 10:10 PM IST - Jyothi Yarraji

Men’s 800m Heats - 10:50 PM IST - Krishan Kumar

Men’s High Jump Final - 11:25 PM IST - Sarvesh Anil Kushare

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - 1:12 AM IST (August 23) - Avinash Sable 

August 23

Men’s Long Jump Qualification - 2:45 PM IST - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats - 11:15 PM IST - Parul Chaudhary

Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal - 12:10 AM IST (August 24) - Jyothi Yarraji

Men’s 1500m Final - 12:45 AM IST (August 24) - Ajay Kumar Saroj 

Men’s 400m Hurdles Final - 1:20 AM IST (August 24) - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan

August 24

Men’s 35km Race Walk Final - 10:30 AM IST - Ram Baboo

Men’s Long Jump Final - 11 PM IST - M Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin 

Men’s 800m Semifinals - 12:20 AM IST (August 25) - Krishan Kumar

Women’s 100m Hurdles - 12:55 AM IST (August 25) - Jyothi Yarraji

August 26

Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats - 11 PM IST - Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian

Men’s 800m Final - 12 AM IST (August 27) - Krishan Kumar

August 27

Men’s Javelin Throw Final - 11:50 PM IST - Neeraj Chopra, D P Manu, Kishore Jena 

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final - 12:40 AM IST (August 28) - Parul Chaudhary

Men’s 4x400m Relay Final - 1:07 AM IST (August 28) - Amoj, Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian 

