World Athletics Championships | Murali Sreeshankar fails to qualify for finals, Jeswin Aldrin barely makes the cut

What is even more surprising is that the duo had entered the competition as the world leaders this year, but failed to live up to the expectations. Just recently, Aldrin had scaled 8.22m in Bern to finish with a bronze medal. Sreeshankar had a better run before coming to the tournament, where in June he got a personal best of 8.41m at the nationals, and then won the silver medal at the Asian Championships with a distance of 8.37m in July.