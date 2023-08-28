World Athletics Championships | Parul Chaudhary shatters national record, qualifies for Paris Olympics
(Reuters)
India's Parul Chaudhary placed eleventh in the women's 3000 m steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships 2023 on late Sunday night in Budapest, Hungary. She shattered the national record by clocking 9:15.31s and qualified for the Paris Olympics in 2024.
Mutile Yavi of Brunei won the gold medal with a time of 8:54.29, Beatrice Chepkoech of Kenya won silver with a time of 8:58.98, and Faith Cherotich of Kenya won bronze with a time of 9:00.69, which was her lifetime best.
Parul was in the lead after the 200-meter split in the steeplechase, but she lost steam and finished in eleventh place. The Indian athlete was in 13th place up to the 2900-meter split, but she moved up two positions in the last 100-meter split.
The Indian men's 4x400-meter relay team, on the other hand, finished fifth in the 4x400-meter relay competition final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The time was recorded at 2:59.92 by the Indian team, which included Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh.
With a time of 2:57.31, the USA team of Quincy Hall, Vernon Norwood, Justin Robinson, and Rai Benjaminwon took home the gold medal. Silver went to France with a time of 2:58.45, while bronze went to Great Britain with a time of 2:58.71.