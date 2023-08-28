More Options

World Champion Neeraj Chopra's gold medal effort wins accolades from across the border

World Champion Neeraj Chopra's gold medal effort wins accolades from across the border

11

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

On Sunday, Neeraj Chopra scripted history as he became the first from the country to win a gold at the World Athletics Championships, beating Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in a close battle, with the latter settling for silver. Coincidently, this was Pakistan's first-ever medal in the Championships.

While Neeraj received congratulatory messages from all over the country, fans from Pakistan too appreciated his efforts and wished him well. Here are some of the tweets:

Top 4

Respect

Sportsmanship

Paris 2024

Another One

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all