World Champion Neeraj Chopra's gold medal effort wins accolades from across the border

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

On Sunday, Neeraj Chopra scripted history as he became the first from the country to win a gold at the World Athletics Championships, beating Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in a close battle, with the latter settling for silver. Coincidently, this was Pakistan's first-ever medal in the Championships.