World Champion Neeraj Chopra's gold medal effort wins accolades from across the border
On Sunday, Neeraj Chopra scripted history as he became the first from the country to win a gold at the World Athletics Championships, beating Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem in a close battle, with the latter settling for silver. Coincidently, this was Pakistan's first-ever medal in the Championships.
While Neeraj received congratulatory messages from all over the country, fans from Pakistan too appreciated his efforts and wished him well. Here are some of the tweets:
Top 4
🇮🇳Neeraj Chopra 88.17m— Hamxa 🏏🇵🇰 (@hamxashahbax21) August 27, 2023
🇵🇰 Arshad Nadeem 87.82m
🇮🇳 Neeraj Chopra 87.73m
🇵🇰 Arshad Nadeem 87.15m
The top four throws tonight are by India and Pakistan. ❤️❤️🔥🔥 #WorldAthleticsChampionships pic.twitter.com/gkEcdWsIWG
Respect
#ArshadNadeem ("अरशद नदीम") could not get the #Pakistani flag🇵🇰which is a proof that #Pakistan's admin never respects its athletes and its people.— Zahira Baloch (@ZahiraBaloch) August 28, 2023
And the Pakistani athlete had to come under the Indian flag🇮🇳.
Congratulations Sir #NeerajChopra #goldenboy #GOLD #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/xxRsgOkBUC
Sportsmanship
Neeraj Chopra called Arshad Nadeem for this beautiful click. Spread love not hate Between neighbours 🇵🇰❤️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SyWeddOvne— ZaiNii💚 (@ZainAli_16) August 27, 2023
Paris 2024
Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra congratulating each other. Only 0.35m separated both of them tonight. Two supreme athletes and they will meet again in Paris Olympics 🇵🇰🇮🇳❤️❤️ #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/yuksF9ZTMi— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 27, 2023
Another One
Indian Player Neeraj Chopra won gold medal at World Athletics Championship in Javelin Throw— Dr. Qamar Cheema (@Qamarcheema) August 27, 2023
Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem Won Silver medal
Congratulations to both Players 🇮🇳🤝🇵🇰 🥇 pic.twitter.com/TFDVMtsEHd