India might bid for 2027 World Athletics Championships, reveals Neeraj Chopra
(Getty)
Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, a gold medalist at the Olympics and the World Championships said on Wednesday that India would submit a proposal for the 2027 World Athletics Championships.
When asked about India's potential to host the World Championships in 2027 during a news conference on the eve of the Diamond League competition, Chopra responded: "They (India) are bidding. I will request them (fans), and hopefully, they will come in great capacity)."
"Now, javelin (throw) is famous in India. I have always said in Indian interviews that we need to understand athletics and be knowledgeable about it because athletics is not only javelin throw. There are so many events involved (in athletics). So, if they don't come, I will push them (to come).
"The Indian people are so supportive, and they are now following athletics and taking interest in athletics. Three javelin throwers from India have finished in best six in Budapest (recently-concluded World Championships)."
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI), according to those with insider knowledge of the situation, intends to submit a proposal for the 2027 World Championships, but first, it must receive government clearance.
The AFI has not yet approached the government. The deadline for submitting bid application forms is October 2. The candidature for Beijing to host the 2027 World Athletics Championships has already been made public.