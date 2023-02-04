Jyothi Yarraji breaks women's 60m hurdles national record
(Twitter)
India sprinter Jyothi Yarraji has her third national record in a span of only two weeks in the women's 60m hurdles, after she clocked 8.17 seconds during an indoor meet in France. The Indian bettered her own record by one-hundredth of a second at the Elite Indoor Track Miramas on Friday.
On the other hand, Dafni Georgiou of Cyprus won the race in 6.17s. Georgiou won the race on better reaction time though. Meanwhile, it was earlier last month, that Yarraji bettered the national record for the first time after she ran 8.2 second in Denmark.
But in the men's 60m, Amlan Borgohain could not make the cut to the final after clocking 6.95s in the qualifying. Last week, Yarraji and Borgohain had participated at the Meeting Internacional Catalunya Pista Coberta in Spain. Borgohain had completed 60m in 6.87s here, while Yarraji clocked 8.35 seconds to finish sixth in her final.
Yarraji and Borgohain are a part of the 26-member Indian squad for the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, that will take place in Astana, Kazakhstan later this month.