Tejaswin Shankar beats former world champion at Boston

Shankar achieved leaps of 2.14 metres, 2.19 metres, 2.23 metres, and 2.26 metres all on his first attempt. In his last efforts, he attempted to set a new national indoor record of 2.30 metres but was unsuccessful. Tejaswin Shankar established the country's indoor high jump record in 2018 at 2.28 metres. Tejaswin Shankar also holds the high jump national record for men in India with a height of 2.29 metres.