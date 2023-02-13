Asian Indoor Athletics Championships | Jyothi Yarraji wins silver with a national record

With a new indoor national record of 7.97 metres, Jeswin Aldrin of India took second place in the men's long jump. In the qualification round on Friday, he surpassed his own 7.93-meter national record. Jeswin Aldrin took the lead in the competition right away with a stunning 7.97m leap on his second try. However, Lin Yu Tang of Chinese Taipei took the lead back with an effort of 8.02m after Aldrin fouled on his last three tries.