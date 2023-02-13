Asian Indoor Athletics Championships | Jyothi Yarraji wins silver with a national record
(Twitter)
In the women's 60-meter hurdles and men's long jump events, respectively, Jyothi Yarraji of India and Jeswin Aldrin of Inda took home silver medals at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023 on Sunday. Yarraji, who has been in fine form, finished the race in 8.13 seconds on Sunday.
Jyothi Yarraji finished in 8.13 seconds, beating her previous record by 0.03 seconds. Yarraji won qualifying on Saturday with a time of 8.16 seconds. She also owns the national record in the outdoor women's 100-meter hurdles.
Masumi Aoki of Japan, who finished eighth in qualifying with a time of 8.51 seconds, just qualified for the final and then outran the field to take gold in 8.01 seconds. According to the Olympics website, Chen Jiamin of China came in third with a time of 8.15 seconds. For the seventh time since January, Jyothi Yarraji broke the women's 60-meter hurdles national record in India.
With a new indoor national record of 7.97 metres, Jeswin Aldrin of India took second place in the men's long jump. In the qualification round on Friday, he surpassed his own 7.93-meter national record. Jeswin Aldrin took the lead in the competition right away with a stunning 7.97m leap on his second try. However, Lin Yu Tang of Chinese Taipei took the lead back with an effort of 8.02m after Aldrin fouled on his last three tries.
Aldrin's final try, a 7.82 jump, forced him to accept silver. Shaili Singh, who won silver for India in the U20 world championships, came in sixth place in the women's long jump competition with a best leap of 6.27 metres on her third try. Uzbek athlete Darya Reznichenko won bronze with a 6.37-meter jump.
Abhinaya Shetty, a woman high jumper, placed seventh overall in the eight-woman final with a best leap of 1.75 metres. Siva Subramani, the male pole vault national record holder for India, cleared 5.15m on his second attempt but wasn't able to go much higher later in the day. Prashant Kanhiya failed to successfully clear his first 4.80m challenge and received NM (no mark) for his effort.