World Athletics Cross Country Championships | Avinash Sable disappoints with 35th place finish, Parul Chaudhary ends 20th
(Twitter)
India's ace long-distance runner Avinash Sable clocked 31:43s to end a lowly 35th in the senior men's race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships 2023 in Bathurst, Australia on Saturday. A CWG silver medalist in the 3000m steeplechase, Sable was slow off the blocks initially.
At the end of the first lap, he was placed 76th but picked up speed late into the race and managed to finish 35th, in a field of 115 runners. Despite this, his was the best timing among all the Asian runners in the fray. Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo, the 10,000m bronze medallist from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, won the men’s title in 29:17. On the other hand, Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya, claimed his second successive silver in 29:26.
Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda settled for the bronze, clocking 29:37. Another Indian, Anand Singh Singh came in 86th with a timing of 35:20s. In the women's category, India's Parul Chaudhary, an Asian championships bronze medallist in 5,000m, finished 20th with a timing of 35:39s among a field of 90 competitors. Sanjivani Jadhav finished 47th while Chhavi Yadav finished in 55th position.
Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet won the women's race in 33:48s. Ethiopia’s Tsigie Gebreselama and Kenya’s Agnes Jebet Ngetich, won silver and bronze medals, respectively.