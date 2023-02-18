World Athletics Cross Country Championships | Avinash Sable disappoints with 35th place finish, Parul Chaudhary ends 20th

At the end of the first lap, he was placed 76th but picked up speed late into the race and managed to finish 35th, in a field of 115 runners. Despite this, his was the best timing among all the Asian runners in the fray. Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo, the 10,000m bronze medallist from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, won the men’s title in 29:17. On the other hand, Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya, claimed his second successive silver in 29:26.