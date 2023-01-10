More Options

Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023 | Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Jyothi Yarraji to lead India squad

(Twitter)

SportsCafe Desk

Today at 12:14 PM

Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2023 is around the corner and star shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor & hurdler Jyothi Yarraji will lead the Indian contingent from February 10 to 12. Tajinderpal had won a silver medal in the previous edition of the championship in 2018 in Tehran.

Tajinderpal, who is the national record holder, missed the Commonwealth Games and the World Championships last year, due to a groin injury. But he had shown decent form recently at the National Open Athletics Championship 2022 to clinch a gold medal, with a throw of 20.68m.

"The selection of these athletes was based on their performances at the 36th National Games and National Open Athletics Championship 2022," Athletics Federation of India (AFI) president Adele Sumariwalla said while announcing the squad.

On the other hand, Yarraji, a national record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, will compete in the 60m hurdles and also the 60m sprint. Overall, the Indian contingent comprises 13 male and as many female participants. All eyes will be on Shaili Singh, a World U20 Championships silver medallist, and Nayana James, who won silver at the previous Asian Indoor Athletics Championships.

India squad 

60m sprint women: Jyothi Yarraji, Archana Suseentran 

60m sprint men: Elakiya Dasan, Amlan Borgohain

60m hurdles women: Jyothi Yarraji

60m hurdles men: Tejas Shirse, Sapna Kumari 

High jump women: Abhinaya Shetty 

High jump men: Sarvesh Anil Kushare, Aromal T 

Pole vault women: Rosy Meena Paulraj, Pavithra Venkatesh

Pole vault men: Siva Subramaniam, Prashant Singh Kanahiya

Long jump women: Nayana James, Shaili Singh 

Long jump men: Jeswin Aldrin, Muhammed Anees Yahiya

Triple jump women: Sheena NV, Poorva Hitesh Sawant

Triple jump men: Praveen Chithravel, Arun AB, 

Shot put women: Abha Khatua (Shot Put), 

Shot put men: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Karanveer Singh

Pentathlon women: Swapna Barman, Sowmiya Murugan

