Jyothi Yarraji breaks women's 60m indoor hurdles national record
Today at 7:10 PM
(Twitter)
At the Aarhus Sprint'n'Jump 2023 athletics competition in Denmark on Wednesday, India's Jyothi Yarraji broke the women's 60m indoor hurdles event's seven-year-old national record.
Jyothi Yarraji, who was already the national record holder for the women's 100-meter hurdles, and ran the women's 60-meter indoor hurdles in 8.20 seconds, which is a new national record. On February 21, 2016, Gayathri Govindaraj in Doha established the previous record of 8.34 seconds.
Yarraji, 23, came in second with her run in Heat 1 against Ireland's Sarah Lavin, who had an 8.06-second time. The Indian runner qualified for Final A after finishing fourth overall throughout both heats. She ran 8.23 seconds to get fifth in the 12-woman final. Olympic hurdler Lavin won the competition with a time of 8.02 seconds.
The other Indian competitor in Denmark, Amalan Borgohain, placed third in Heat 1 of the men's 60-meter indoor sprint to go to the Final B, where he timed his run perfectly to place second. Local racer Tobias Gorgone Larsen won Final B with a time of 6.79 seconds, while Amlan Borgohain holds the men's 100- and 200-meter sprint national records for India.
Jyothi Yarraji and Amalan Borgohain competed in their first indoor athletics event ever as well as their first event of the 2023 season at the Aarhus Sprint'n'Jump meet.