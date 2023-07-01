Neeraj Chopra to compete at World Athletics Championship next
(Getty)
Fresh from his win at Lausanne Diamond League on Friday, India's Neeraj Chopra hinted that he would compete at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest starting August 19, next. Chopra, who is coming back after injury layoff, won his second straight Diamond League title with a throw of 87.66m.
"The next competition, Budapest, will be a big one for me," Chopra said. "I wanted to win so I'm super happy with the results but I also want to go back to training and fix some of the things that I noticed and those are going to make me stronger."
"Lausanne always treats me well. Last year, I won and this year too, so I look forward to coming again next year and win again," said Chopra, referring to the win last year, which was his maiden Diamond League title.
Meanwhile, he could be missing Hungarian Senior National Championships in Budapest on July 7-8, a 'B' category event (like National Championships in India).
On the other hand, a top official of the AFI told PTI that Chopra has fully recovered from the muscle strain he had sustained last month. "He is fully fit. I think he will not compete (before World Championships). Maybe, he wants to concentrate more on World Championships," the official said.
This also means that he could be missing the July 21 Monaco leg of the Diamond League. Having said that, he has 16 points and tops the overall standings, so there would be no issues for him to qualify for the finale event on September 16-17 in Eugene, USA.