WATCH | Neeraj Chopra gets past leader Julian Weber in penultimate attempt at Lausanne Diamond League
(Reuters)
Coming back to the playing arena after an injury layoff, India's Neeraj Chopra won the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League on Friday, with a distance of 87.66m. On the other hand, longjumper Murali Sreeshankar failed to impress in the international meet again and finished fifth overall.
This was Neeraj's third win at the Diamond League, with the first one too coming at Lausanne, last year. The Indian javelin specialist, who generally produces his best effort in the first or the second attempt, could only throw his best in the fifth attempt, this time around. In fact, it was only in the second attempt that he registered a clean throw of 83.52m.
But that did put him in a spot of bother as he was languishing in the third spot behind Julian Weber (86.20m) and Jakub Vadlejch (84.71m). In the end, Neeraj did go past the leader. Unfortunately, Sreeshankar could not come up with a substantial jump and could manage a best of 7.88m.
Neeraj Chopra Win Lausanne Diamond League with brilliant 87.66m throw
Good series of 83.52 , 85.04, 87.66 and 84.15 by Olympic Champion
Second win for neeraj at this year DL , he leads JT ranking after 2 meeting