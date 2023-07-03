Avinash Sable finishes fifth in men's 3000m steeplechase at Stockholm Diamond League
(Getty)
Avinash Sable of India placed fifth in the men's 3000m steeplechase in the Diamond League on Sunday, failing to outperform his effort from the previous competition. Sable finished fifth in his second race of the year with a time of 8:21.88s, below his personal best of 8:11.20s.
He had placed 10th at the Diamond League competition in Rabat, Morocco, on May 28, clocking a subpar 8:17.18 seconds. Most of the participants struggled to record quick times while running on a soggy track.
Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, an Olympic and world champion, won the race in 8:09.84s, finishing much below his season's and personal best time of 7:56.68s, which he had set while earning first place in Rabat.
Getnet Wale of Ethiopia, the 2019 Diamond League winner, came in second with a time of 8:12.27s, and his fellow countryman Abrham Sime finished third in 8:16.82s.
Sable, who won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, has been training overseas in order to be ready for the World Championships, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27.