Avinash Sable finishes fifth in men's 3000m steeplechase at Stockholm Diamond League

Avinash Sable of India placed fifth in the men's 3000m steeplechase in the Diamond League on Sunday, failing to outperform his effort from the previous competition. Sable finished fifth in his second race of the year with a time of 8:21.88s, below his personal best of 8:11.20s.

