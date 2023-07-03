Neeraj Chopra unsure of participation in Monaco Diamond League, says wasn't fully fit in Lausanne

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

| (Getty)

Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion, said on Monday that he was unsure whether to go all out in Lausanne since he was recovering from an injury and his fitness level was still below what he wanted it to be. But despite this, he managed to win that leg of the Diamond League.

