Neeraj Chopra unsure of participation in Monaco Diamond League, says wasn't fully fit in Lausanne
(Getty)
Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic champion, said on Monday that he was unsure whether to go all out in Lausanne since he was recovering from an injury and his fitness level was still below what he wanted it to be. But despite this, he managed to win that leg of the Diamond League.
Chopra said that his next competition will take place in Budapest after the event. It implies that before then, he could miss a few big international events. The World Athletics Championships will take place in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to August 27.
"Overall, my fitness level was a bit low (in Lausanne). Because of the injury, there was a question mark on my mind also whether I am 100 per cent fit or not, whether I have to push myself or not," Chopra said during a virtual media interaction.
"I need to improve my fitness, work on it (fitness) through training so that I can give my best at the World Championships and fulfill the dream of winning gold there."
This season, he stated, he would focus on avoiding injury because he has three important contests scheduled: the World Championships in August, the Diamond League Finals in September, and the Asian Games in October.
"I have to go with 100 per cent fitness in these events. If I am not physically fit, I will also be not mentally ready. Not only the physical aspect, the mental aspect is also important," he said.
"There is a lot of time now to work on my fitness and be ready for the World Championships and other major events." After winning two legs, Chopra has accumulated 16 Diamond League points, which should be enough to secure a spot in the championship match, which will take place in Eugene, Oregon, on September 16–17.