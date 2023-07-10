Unfit Praveen Chitravel and Rohit Yadav Withdraw from Asian Athletics Championships

Jeswin Aldrin, the season's best long jumper in the world, was also left off the initial 54-person team. After quitting the Lausanne Diamond League on June 30 owing to being unfit, his participation in the European championship became uncertain. The delegation that departed the nation on Saturday night from Delhi and Bengaluru did not include Yadav and Chitravel.

According to a team coach who spoke to PTI on Sunday, "Yes, not just Jeswin, Praveen Chitravel, and Rohit Yadav have pulled out of the championships."

Yadav's withdrawal was reportedly caused by an elbow issue, whilst Chitravel's condition is unknown.

With throws of 83.40 metres and 83.28 metres, the 22-year-old Yadav had won the Federation Cup and the National Inter-State Championships. He ranks fourth among Asian throwers this season.

Yadav and fellow countryman D P Manu, who is rated second among Asians, were in the running for medals in the Asian Championships because Neeraj Chopra, the top Asian, is not taking part. Manu is still the only Indian javelin thrower competing.

On the other hand, Chitravel, with his 17.37m effort at a competition in Cuba, is the Asian season leader. With a 17.07m effort in the National Inter-State Championships last month, he also took home the gold.