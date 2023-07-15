More Options

WATCH | Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for Paris Olympics with mammoth jump

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

India's Murali Sreeshankar has been in decent form this year and is one of the top long jumpers this year. At the Asian Athletics Championship 2023, not only did he bag a silver medal with a jump of 8.37m but also made the cut for the Paris Olympics, where the cut was set at 8.27m.

Meanwhile, Yu Tang Lin of Chinese Taipei clinched gold with a jump of 8.40m (+0.3), with Sreeshankar getting the silver at 8.37m (-1.1). China's Mingkun Zhang finished third with a jump of 8.08m. Not just that, the Indian jumper had five jumps of over 8m which is a rare sight. 

That also makes him the first track & field athlete to qualify for the Olympics. Prior to this, Sreeshankar had already qualified for the Budapest World Championships in August with his career-best and world-second-ranked jump of 8.41m during the qualification round of the National Inter-State Championships last month.

Not only that, Sreeshankar had also bagged a historic bronze at Paris Diamond League with a best jump of 8.09m.

