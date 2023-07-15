WATCH | Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for Paris Olympics with mammoth jump

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

India's Murali Sreeshankar has been in decent form this year and is one of the top long jumpers this year. At the Asian Athletics Championship 2023, not only did he bag a silver medal with a jump of 8.37m but also made the cut for the Paris Olympics, where the cut was set at 8.27m.

