Praveen Chithravel disappoints at Monaco Diamond League, finishes sixth with best of 16.59m
(Praveen/ Twitter)
India star triple jumper Praveen Chithravel failed to live up to the expectations at the Monaco Diamond League on Friday, as he finished sixth with a best jump of 16.59m only. The national record holder, who is one of the world leaders this year, was far from his best.
Even though his national record stands at 17.37m, his effort of 16.59m came in the fifth attempt of the competition on Friday. Not just that, this was his worst performance this season, as he has already recorded 17m-plus jumps in all three competitions earlier this season -- 17.07m, 17.17m, and 17.37m.
On the other hand, Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso won the event with a final round jump of 17.70m while World U-20 champion and season leader Jaydon Hibbert (17.66m) of Jamaica and Yasser Mohammed Triki (17.32m) of Algeria won the silver and bronze, respectively.
And some drama in Men's Triple Jump in the end as Fabrice Hugues Zango 🇧🇫 overtakes Hibbert with best jump of 17.70m. Apparently, there was some error and Praveen Chitravel 🇮🇳 finishes at 6th position with 16.59m. #MonacoDL pic.twitter.com/7FRKGmufIJ— info (@info90582) July 21, 2023