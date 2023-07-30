Harmilan Bains wins silver at Birmingham University Grand Prix 2023
(Twitter/ SAI Media)
India's middle-distance runner Harmilan Bains won a silver medal at the women's 1500m at the Birmingham University Grand Prix 2023 athletics meet on Saturday. Even though the Indian was far from her personal best, she clocked 4:11.85s to finish second in the race.
The 25-year-old Bains, who is the current national record holder in the event, has a personal best of 4:05.39s, achieved in Warangal in 2021. Meanwhile, England's Niamh Bridson Hubbard won the gold medal narrowly with a time of 4:11.13s.
Amy-Eloise Markovc of Great Britain stood third in the event with a time of 4:12.70s.
After staying away due to knee surgery in 2022, the Indian missed the World Championship and the CWG last year but is making a decent comeback this year. Last month at the Indian Championships in Bhubaneswar, she also qualified for the Asian Games in twin events of 800m and 1500m.
This year, she has been training in Europe with her coach Yunis Khan. Till now, she has not managed to qualify for the World Championships, where the qualifying time is 4:03.50s, a touch better than her personal best.
(With ANI inputs)