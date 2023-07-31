Indian mixed 4x400m relay team's World Championship qualification dream takes a hit

As a rule, only the top 16 teams can participate in the event. All national organisations whose athletes qualify for their respective events will get invitations from World Athletics once the deadline expires at midnight on Sunday. The WA will update the final list of qualifying athletes on August 2 if any member nation decides to withdraw any of its qualified athletes or relay teams.

“Yes, our mixed 4x400m relay team is at 17th spot in the Road to Budapest list (prepared by WA) out of which 16 to be qualified, we may miss unless a team in the top 16 pulls out,” said a coach at the national camp.

The top eight teams from the World Championships held in the USA the previous year will automatically qualify for relay events, and they will be joined by an additional eight teams from the top list—the top eight timers of the season.

The Indian mixed 4x400m relay team of Amoj Jacob, Aishwarya Mishra, Muhammed Anas, and Himanshi Malik won the event in the Sri Lankan National Championships on Sunday, however they were unable to beat their season-best time of 3 minutes and 14.70 seconds.

They travelled to Colombo in the hopes of lowering their time, but all they managed was a time of 3:17.34, keeping them in 17th place overall. The women's 4x400-meter relay team is likewise not eligible for the World Championships. The men's 4x400m relay team, however, is now ranked 14th out of 16 teams that will go to the World Championships, so there is some good news.

Neeraj Chopra, an Olympic winner in the javelin throw, Murali Sreeshankar, a standout in the long jump, and 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable will lead the nation's campaign at the World Championships.

Sreeshankar and Sable failed to meet the entrance level, however Chopra, the current Diamond League champion, did qualify. Tajinderpal Toor Singh, the holder of the Asian record in the shot put, and Jeswin Aldrin both qualified for the men's long jump by breaking entrance requirements.

In the men's triple jump contests, Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, and Eldhose Paul are scheduled to take part. The global ranking quota will be met by Aboobacker and Paul while Chithravel violated the entrance criterion. Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, and Paramjeet Bisht will all compete in the men's 20km race walk event after passing the entrance requirement.

Rohit Yadav withdrew from the men's javelin throw due to surgery on his throwing elbow, leaving India with only Chopra and two participants. The second person to throw a javelin will be DP Manu.

Asian champions in the women's 100-meter hurdle and 3000-meter steeplechase, Jyothi Yarraji and Parul Chaudhary, have qualified. Shaili Singh, a long jumper, and Annu Rani, a javelin thrower, are expected to meet the global ranking quota.

Priyanka Goswami has already qualified for the women's 20km walk race by exceeding the entrance criterion, and Bhawna Jat is also expected to advance based on the global ranking quota.