Long jumper Shaili Singh targets gold medal at Asian Games

"My coach and I are preparing for gold (in the Asian Games). We are ready for that. We are working hard to reach a level of performance to achieve that," Shaili told PTI on Saturday. "After that win (in Japan), I was not well. But, I am now at my best. I have done well in the Indian Grand Prix as well as in Japan, so I am confident that I will do my best everywhere," she remarked in advance of her competition in the National Inter-State Championship on Sunday.

The gold-medal winner at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta cleared 6.55 metres, while India's Neena Varakil cleared 6.51 metres to earn silver. Robert, Anju's husband and a high-performance coach, trains Shaili at the National Centre of Excellence of the Sports Authority of India in Bengaluru.

In the National Inter-State Championship, Shaili, who represents Uttar Pradesh, will compete against Varakil and other jumpers with more experience, such Ancy Sojan and Nayana James.

"Competition with seniors gives you confidence in a way but at the same time makes you nervous. It will be good for me and I will enjoy it."

From July 12 to July 16, Shaili will compete at the Asian Championships in Thailand. She is also a contender for the World Championships, which will be held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27.

Shaili can compete in the long jump event at the World Championships, where 36 competitors will compete, even though she has yet to surpass the 6.85m automatic qualification threshold. This is possible because to the world ranking quota. She is presently ranked 35th on World Athletics' Road to Budapest ranking.

"I am competing at the Asian Championships this month, then the World Championships in August and the Asian Games after that. I am preparing for these three major events."

Asked about the humid weather here, she said, "In Bangalore, I trained in all types of weather, so I have acclimatised in all sorts of weather. I don't see any problem because of this weather. Last year, I suffered a back injury and because of that I lost many months. The comeback was difficult last year. I am now completely fit and ready for competition."