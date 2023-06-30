Lausanne Diamond League 2023 | When and where to watch
(Getty)
Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo 2020 javelin throw champion, will once again be India's best bet at the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 in Switzerland on June 30. Apart from that, there would be high hopes for Murali Sreeshankar, who registered a jump of 8.41m recently in Odisha.
Meanwhile, Chopra is coming back after an injury layover, due to which he had to withdraw from the Ostrava Golden Spike 2023, Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, and the FBK Games in the Netherlands. For now, he is leading the championship with eight points and would like to extend his lead.
On the other hand, Sreeshankar also opened his account at the Paris leg, where he won the bronze medal with a jump of 8.09m. He would like to get another medal here, and look to qualify for the final of the event, scheduled to take place in September.
Where to watch?
All the events will be shown live on JioCinema in India, while Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD will broadcast it.
India Schedule
July 1
Men's Long Jump - Murali Sreeshankar (12.05 am)
Men’s Javelin Throw - Neeraj Chopra (12:18 am)