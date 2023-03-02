Jeswin Aldrin shatters national record in men's long jump, surpasses Murali Sreesankar
(Getty)
India's rising athlete Jeswin Aldrin broke the men's long jump national record on Thursday at the 2nd Indian Open Jumps Competition at the Inspire Institute of Sports in Bellary, Karnataka. The 21-year-old broke Murali Sreesankar's previous record of 8.36m with a fair distance in his effort.
In his third attempt in the competition, he leaped a massive 8.42m jump to shatter the national record. Jeswin, who is from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, had a previous best of 8.26m, which he had achieved in last year’s Federation Cup in Thenhipalam. Even though in that very competition, he had recorded a jump of 8.37m as well, it was wind assisted.
Meanwhile, the wind speed on Thursday was 1.8m/s and under the permissible limit of 2m/s. As soon as Jeswin achieved the feat, the Athletics Federation of India wasted no time and tweeted, “NATIONAL RECORD ALERT. Tamil Nadu’s Jeswin Aldrin creates a new national record in Men’s Long Jump at the 2nd Indian Open Jumps Competition. With a jump of 8.42m, Jeswin broke Murali Sreeshankar’s record of 8.36m. Congratulations Jeswin! Way to go!”
NATIONAL RECORD ALERT— Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) March 2, 2023
