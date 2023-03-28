Indian Grand Prix 2023 | Jinson Johnson qualifies for Asian Games

In 3:44.52, Jinson Johnson won the men's 1500-meter race. The AFI established a 3:47:84 entrance standard for the Asian Games. At the Federation Cup in April of last year, Jinson Johnson's last recorded performance was. The holder of the national record is making a return after dealing with chronic tendon pain. Johnson competed for the first time since the World Military Games in October 2019 in the Federation Cup last year.

With a time of 3:47.00, Rahul finished second to Jinson Johnson on the podium and qualified for the Asian Games, which will take place in September-October. In 3:48.57, Prakash Balu Gadade won bronze.

Similar to the Indian Open Throws Tournament, Karanveer Singh (19.17m) and Sahib Singh followed Toor on the podium (19.07m). Sahib Singh qualified for the Asian Games on Monday, surpassing Karanveer Singh's old mark of 19.00m.

Eldhose Paul, the triple jump champion at the Commonwealth Games, earned gold with a leap of 16.27 metres but fell short of the entrance standard of 16.60 metres established by AFI for the Asian Games. In the eight-man field, Karthik Unnikrishnan's 15.80-meter leap earned him silver, while Abdulla Aboobacker's 15.77-meter leap earned him bronze.

With outstanding times, Archana Suseendran triumphed in the women's 100- and 200-meter events. She finished ahead of Hima Das (11.74) and AT Daneshwari (11.80) in the 100 metres with a time of 11.52, and she also qualified for the Asian Games in the women's 200 metres with a time of 23.21. The Asian Games' entrance standard was set at 23.43.

The third leg of the Indian Grand Prix will take place on April 2, and the fourth leg will happen on April 10. Bengaluru, Karnataka will serve as the venue for both contests.