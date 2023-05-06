Neeraj Chopra eyes next line of competitions, wishes to stay fit

“This season I’ll stay fit and consistent and I’ll try to do my best in the next competitions. I plan to stay fit and do more than I can,” added Chopra, who has his eyes set on breaching the coveted 90m mark.

Meanwhile, Chopra is training in Turkey at the moment, and will be appearing in a few more tournaments in Europe. “I hope to come in first place in the next competitions and to keep consistency during this season,” the Indian superstar said.

He was also happy that a lot of Indians were there to support him during the competition. “Lot of people came to support me, and they are really happy. Sometimes it’s really hard because we have a big country and people have hopes, and now more athletes from my country join me in the Diamond League and other competitions.