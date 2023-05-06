Neeraj Chopra eyes next line of competitions, wishes to stay fit
(Getty)
On Friday, Neeraj Chopra started his title defence for the Diamond League in style, as he won the Doha leg of the prestigious tournament with a throw of 88.67m. Although he was a metre short of his personal best of 89.94m, yet he managed to make an impact and also bagged eight points.
“It was a very hard win, but I’m happy, it’s a really good start for me,” Chopra said.
“This season I’ll stay fit and consistent and I’ll try to do my best in the next competitions. I plan to stay fit and do more than I can,” added Chopra, who has his eyes set on breaching the coveted 90m mark.
Meanwhile, Chopra is training in Turkey at the moment, and will be appearing in a few more tournaments in Europe. “I hope to come in first place in the next competitions and to keep consistency during this season,” the Indian superstar said.
He was also happy that a lot of Indians were there to support him during the competition. “Lot of people came to support me, and they are really happy. Sometimes it’s really hard because we have a big country and people have hopes, and now more athletes from my country join me in the Diamond League and other competitions.
“I’m lucky people have faith in me, I feel really good. This Doha meeting is great, the first one every year,” he added.