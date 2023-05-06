WATCH | Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023 with a throw of 86.67m
(Getty)
World's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was at his supreme best as he clinched the season-opening Doha Diamond League 2023 title with an effort of 88.67m in his first attempt on Friday. The Indian came close to beating his personal best throw of 89.94m, that he set last year in Europe.
He was challenged by Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch, who had won the Tokyo Olympics silver medal as well. He threw a season-best 88.63m in his second attempt. Meanwhile, Chopra followed up with throws of 86.04m in the second attempt and 85.47m in the third. The fourth one was a foul, while the last two measured at 84.37m and 86.52m, respectively.
The reigning world champion, Anderson Peters from Grenada, came in third with a best throw of 85.88m. Neeraj got the full eight points from Doha. On the other hand, it was not a great day for long-jumper Eldhose Paul, who finished 10th in the field of 11 jumpers. He could only manage a best jump of 15.84 m.
The next leg of the Diamond League series will be held in Rabat, Morocco on May 28. Neeraj will be in action next at the Golden Spike Ostrava event in the Czech Republic on June 27.
