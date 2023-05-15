Hima Das to miss Senior Federation Cup due to injury
(Getty)
Due to an injury, superstar sprinter Hima Das will miss the Senior Federation Cup, while other notable athletes will also be absent from the Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championship, which begins on Monday.
Eldhose Paul, the triple jumper who won gold at the Birmingham CWG, as well as the long jumpers and 3000-meter steeplechase silver medalists Avinash Sable and Murali Sreeshankar, will not compete in the four-day event. Star sprinter Hima Das is also unable to compete in the championships at the Birsa Munda Stadium because of a hamstring injury he sustained last month.
The first significant domestic track and field competition of the year will serve as a qualifying event for the Bangkok-hosted Asian Athletics Championships, which are set to take place from 12-16 July. As part of their preparations for the Asian Games and the World Championships, the majority of them are training or competing overseas.
"It's (Hima's injury) not the old back problem but a hamstring injury. She suffered the injury just a day before the IGP IV in Bengaluru," a top source told PTI. "She is undergoing rehabilitation and we are hoping that she would be back at the National Inter-State Championships in Bhubaneswar (June 15-19)."