Defending champion Abhishek Pal looks to defend title at 15th TCS World 10K Bengaluru

This year, Olympians T Gopi and Nitendra Singh Rawat will also be competing in the Indian elite line-up, which includes a cash payout of Rs 2,75,000 for the men's and women's champions and an additional Rs 1,00,000 course record bonus. "I am excited and eagerly looking forward to race day once again this year. It was an enjoyable race last year, and I am hoping to put on a show and defend my title this year," Abhishek said in a release.

"This year, with more elite runners added to the line-up, it will be quite a challenging yet exciting race." Kartik and Gulveer both finished their races in 30:06, earning them spots next to Abhishek on the podium.

In addition to Abhishek, Kartik, and Gulveer, there will be competitors like Pravin Khambal, Harmanjot Singh, Tirtha Pun, Kiran Mathre, and Dinesh who are all aiming to improve upon their times from the previous season as well as secure a podium finish. A new athlete may win the title in the women's division in the future event.

The 2019 winner, Sanjivani Jadhav, will take his place at the starting line once more with the goal of earning a second victory medal. After winning the Delhi Half Marathon last year, the Nashik-born athlete, who will be competing for her third crown in this competition, has been in fantastic shape.

"I missed out on the title last year by a small margin, but this year, I have been preparing hard for the race and will give it my very best to win the race again," Sanjivani said.

In 2022, Sanjivani finished second, clocking in at 34:44, only a few seconds after Parul, who had crossed the finish line first with a timing of 34:38. The seasoned Kavita Yadav and Preenu Yadav, who both placed in the top 10 in the last edition, will compete against Sanjivani.