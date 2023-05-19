Jyothi Yarraji wins double gold at Federation Cup 2023

On the last day of the Federation Cup Athletics Championship in Ranchi, national record-holder, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji showed up brilliantly and won her second gold medal. Jyothi captured the audience's attention by winning the women's 200-meter event as she displayed her amazing abilities.

