Jyothi Yarraji wins double gold at Federation Cup 2023
AFP)
On the last day of the Federation Cup Athletics Championship in Ranchi, national record-holder, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji showed up brilliantly and won her second gold medal. Jyothi captured the audience's attention by winning the women's 200-meter event as she displayed her amazing abilities.
Notably, her outstanding winning time of 23.42 seconds beat the Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) qualifying standard of 23.50 seconds for the Asian Athletics Championship, which will take place from July 12 to 16.
She once again displayed her extraordinary abilities in the fiercely contested women's 200-meter event, only one day after breaking the women's 100-meter hurdles meet record with a spectacular timing of 12.89 seconds.
On the other hand, Amlan Borgohain of Assam won the men's 200-meter event with a remarkable time of 20.83 seconds. In addition to earning him the gold medal, his remarkable effort broke the Asian Championships record of 20.61 seconds.
Rohit Yadav, an international javelin thrower, also demonstrated his talent on Thursday. He performed consistently, setting a personal record of 83.40 metres to take the gold. His prior best was 82.54 metres. Silver was won by Manu DP with an 82.95m throw.
In the women's 800m event, won by Chanda of Delhi, five competitors broke the Asian Championships record of 2:05.74.