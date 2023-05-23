Neeraj Chopra does India proud again, becomes world no.1
(Getty)
In the most recent men's javelin throw rankings released by the World Athletics, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra rose to the top of the standings for the first time in his career. Anderson Peters finished 22 points behind Chopra at 1433, while Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch finished third.
Chopra, 25, moved up to world number two on August 30 of last year but has been behind Peters ever since. Neeraj Chopra, the first Indian to win the renowned trophy, won the Diamond League 2022 finals in September of last year in Zurich. Two more javelin throwers, Rohit Yadav and DP Manu, made it into the top 20 rankings. Rohit is rated number 15 in the world while Manu is placed number 17.
The only other prominent Indian athlete to make the top 10 is long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, who is rated sixth in the world, and steeplechase runner Avinash Sable, who is ranked thirteenth in the world. On May 5, Neeraj Chopra began his campaign by defeating a talented field that included Anderson Peters, Jakub Vadlejch, and Julian Weber with a throw of 88.67 metres.
On June 4, he will take part in the FBK Games in the Netherlands. On June 13, he will participate in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland.