Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2022 | Teenage sensation Unnati Hooda moves into quarters

The Odisha Open champion thrashed Thailand’s Nutchavee Sittiteeranan without breaking a sweat by 21-11, 21-19 in the Last-16 match. Starting off the match confidently, Unnati pocketed the first set easily but was pushed hard in the second. The Indian, however, kept her calm even when the game was poised at 18-18 and displayed her brilliance to wrap up the set as well as the match comfortably in her favor eventually.